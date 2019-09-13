You can now ‘cool’ your iPhone with this water-cooling accessory for RM41

If you’re using an iPhone, you can now super-cool your device with this rather ingenious water-cooling accessory. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 ― High CPU temperatures can ruin your gaming experience. That’s why several gaming-centric smartphones offer various thermal solutions that use high-pipes, fans and even graphene. If you’re using an iPhone, you can now super-cool your device with this rather ingenious water-cooling accessory.

Instead of adding cooling fans, this accessory uses actual water to keep your iPhone cool. It comes with a 500ml water tank, a pump and two pipes to draw water in and out from a special case. This contraption is currently offered for RM41 and it’s compatible with iPhone 6,7,8 Plus models (5.5”), iPhone X/XS (5.8”) and the iPhone XR (6.1”).

From the product images, it claims to be able to reduce temperatures from 48.5 to 26.5-degree Celcius. They even recommend using ice water for the best results. We haven’t tried this accessory ourselves so we can’t confirm if it works as advertised.

If you’re a gamer that’s on the move, unfortunately, it appears that the pump requires a DC power adapter. But anyway, I don’t think anyone would carry a tank of water in public, so it is best to leave this at home.If you’re interested, you can check out the listing on Lazada. The product is shipped from overseas and it has a seven-day easy return policy. Be warned that the product doesn’t come with any warranty. ― SoyaCincau