Bethesda drops internet requirement for old 'Doom' game

Published 1 hour ago on 28 July 2019

The first three classic Doom titles can now be played without connecting to the Internet. — Picture courtesy of Doom/id software
NEW YORK, July 28 — Bethesda announced it will remove the requirement for a Bethesda.net account when playing the classic Doom titles.

The three Doom games were made available on the Switch as well as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

However players were surprised to get a message saying players needed a Bethesda.net account to play.

This then saw players creating an abundance of memes, with the Bethesda.net login message super-imposed onto old classic games - from Final Fantasy 7 to Nintendo's Mario series.

<

Bethesda finally issued a statement saying that the requirement was for the Slayers Club members so they could get rewards for playing. A software fix will soon be issued to ensure that logging in will not be a requirement for the games.

