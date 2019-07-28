Bethesda drops internet requirement for old 'Doom' game

The first three classic Doom titles can now be played without connecting to the Internet. — Picture courtesy of Doom/id software

NEW YORK, July 28 — Bethesda announced it will remove the requirement for a Bethesda.net account when playing the classic Doom titles.

The three Doom games were made available on the Switch as well as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

However players were surprised to get a message saying players needed a Bethesda.net account to play.

This then saw players creating an abundance of memes, with the Bethesda.net login message super-imposed onto old classic games - from Final Fantasy 7 to Nintendo's Mario series.

<

Update on our new classic DOOM releases:



The BethesdaNet login requirement was included for the Slayers Club, to reward members for playing the classic DOOM games.



The login should be optional, and we are working on changing the requirement to optional now. — Bethesda (@bethesda) July 27, 2019

Bethesda finally issued a statement saying that the requirement was for the Slayers Club members so they could get rewards for playing. A software fix will soon be issued to ensure that logging in will not be a requirement for the games.