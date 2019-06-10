Huawei Malaysia offers smartphone battery replacements for only RM99

According to its Facebook page, the campaign starts today and the RM99 promo price is applicable to selected models only. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Are you having battery issues with your current Huawei smartphone? Huawei Malaysia has kicked off a new RM99 battery replacement campaign starting today at all Huawei authorised service centres.

According to its Facebook page, the campaign starts today and the RM99 promo price is applicable to selected models only.

The RM99 charge covers both spare part price and labour charge. In addition, the T&C also states that the campaign is available on a first come first serve basis, subject to parts availability.

For greater peace of mind, Huawei is also offering additional 30 days warranty for the new replacement battery.

Below is the full list of devices covered in the campaign:

P series — P9, P9 Plus, P9 lite, P10, P10 Plus, P10 lite, P20, P20 Pro

Mate series — Mate 8, Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, Mate 9 Porsche Design, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design

Nova series — nova Plus, nova lite, nova 2 Plus, nova 2 lite, nova 2i, nova 3, nova 3i

You can locate your nearest Huawei authorised service centre here. — SoyaCincau