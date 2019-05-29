Samsung releases Disney and Pixar wallpapers for the Galaxy S10’s Infinity-O display (VIDEO)

Teaming up with Disney and Pixar, the wallpapers include popular characters from The Incredibles, Frozen and Zootopia. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Samsung is embracing the punch-hole on the Galaxy S10 series by introducing a new range of wallpapers that are specially designed for the Infinity-O display.

Teaming up with Disney and Pixar, the wallpapers include popular characters from The Incredibles, Frozen and Zootopia.

While a lot of people dislike the notch, we’ve seen several creative users adapting to the punch-hole display by creating wallpapers that include the selfie-camera as a design element.

Samsung has definitely noticed this trend and they have collaborated with various parties to develop creative wallpapers for the Galaxy S10 series.

If you’re interested to get your hands on these new wallpapers, it is available for purchase via the Galaxy Store. Some of the wallpapers are available for free.

According to Samsung, they are plans to expand the options for the Infinity-O background in the near future. — SoyaCincau