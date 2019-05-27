Spotify finally adds sleep timer to mobile application

Spotify adds a sleep timer to the mobile application. — AFP pic

STOCKHOLM, May 27 — Over 10 years since the streaming service was launched, Spotify finally added a much-needed feature to the mobile application: a sleep timer.

On Friday, Android Police was the first to report that Spotify had added a sleep timer to the mobile app that lets users select for how long they would like music to continue until it automatically shuts off.

When a track is playing, all you have to do is tap on the three-dot icon at the top right of the screen to access the menu where the Sleep Timer option is located. Users can then select between five, 10, 15, 30, 45, one hour, or until the end of the track for the audio to stop.

If you’re an iOS user, your phone already has a timer that you can set to the exact second you want the music to stop playing. For Android users, you’re limited by Spotify’s time intervals which max out at one hour.

Nevertheless, this is a feature whose absence previously forced users away from Spotify for their nighttime tunes and will encourage their return to the application. — Relaxnews