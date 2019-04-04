Xiaomi Mi 9 Malaysia: Everything you need to know

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is available in Malaysia in two colour choices – Piano Black and Ocean Blue. -- Picture courtesy of Xiaomi via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Mi 9 is finally launched in Malaysia. This is Xiaomi’s affordable flagship smartphone that runs on the latest Snapdragon 855 processor and it’s priced below RM2,000.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is offered in two spec options and below is the official Malaysian pricing:

Mi 9 6GB RAM + 64GB storage – RM1,699

Mi 9 6GB RAM + 128GB storage – RM1,999

The device is offered only in two colours — Piano Black and Ocean Blue. The Lavender Violet option will be released in our market at a later date. If you’re interested, you can order the Mi 9 64GB version exclusively from their official online store on Lazada Malaysia on April 6.

The Mi 9 128GB version will be available at retail outlets and the first 1,000 customers will get the 20W wireless charging set for free. Pre-orders for the 128GB version will be available on 6th April and stocks are expected to arrive on April 13, 2019 and you can also get it on contract from Maxis.

Xiaomi Malaysia has also announced the availability of its new 20W high-speed wireless charger set. The wireless charger that has a built-in cooling fan is priced at RM129 and the box also comes with a 27W power adapter.

To recap on the specs, the Mi 9 comes with a 6.39″ Full HD+ AMOLED display that has a tiny notch. It runs on a top of the line Snapdragon 855 processor that comes with 6GB of RAM.

At the rear, the Mi 9 comes with a triple-camera setup that has a score of 107 points on DxOMark. It has a 48MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto shooter with 2X optical zoom and a 16MP camera that has an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, the Mi 9 packs a 20MP front camera. As usual, the device comes with a host of AI-assisted photography features.

Powering the Mi 9 is a 3,300mAh battery that supports 27W wired charging via USB-C and it supports 20W fast wireless charging. Out of the box, the device is bundled with an 18W charger. Unfortunately, the Mi 9 doesn’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card expansion.

Want to know what you’re getting in the box? Check out Ray’s unboxing video below. — SoyaCincau