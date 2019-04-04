WhatsApp letting users control who adds them to group messages

WhatsApp is giving users more control over groups. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 — Yesterday, Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp announced that it's rolling out a new control feature that limits (if you choose) who can add you to group chats on the platform.

For some, users will be able to select between Nobody, My Contacts, and Everyone to be able to add them to groups. If someone outside of the selected category still wants to add you to a group, the user can send you a private message with an invite link which you can tap to join the group if you like. The link will only be active for three days.

This option is the latest among a series of updates that WhatsApp has been implementing lately including limiting the number of times a message can be forwarded and hiding the identity of the original message author.

You can select who can add you to groups by going into Settings, selecting Account, and tapping on Groups. The control option will roll out to users worldwide over the next few weeks. — AFP-Relaxnews