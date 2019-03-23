Comcast offers US$5 TV streaming service to non-cable users

Comcast to launch Xfinity Flex streaming platform next week. — Picture courtesy of Comcast via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 — Comcast has announced the launch of Xfinity Flex, a TV streaming platform for its internet-only customers that costs only US$5 (RM20.25).

As users opt for cloud-based entertainment streaming, cable TV is slowly but surely becoming a thing of the past. In a push to bring more services to internet-only Xfinity customers, Comcast yesterday announced Xfinity Flex, a platform similar to Roku TV and Fire TV without the streaming stick.

The service, which basically ties together all your internet-based entertainment into one organized platform, is available for US$5 and is packaged with a 4K HDR TV-streaming device, Comcast's X1 voice remote, and the company's Wi-Fi, mobile, security, and automation services.

As summarized by Comcast, Xfinity Flex “includes thousands of free movies and shows for online streaming, an integrated guide for accessing [your] favorite apps and connected home devices, and the ease of navigating and managing all of it with [Comcast's] voice remote.”

That means that in addition to being able to live stream TV from platforms like YouTube and Cheddar, access movies and shows from apps like Netflix and HBO, and listen to music from services like Pandora and iHeartRadio, customers will be able to better manage their connected devices through the voice control of the platform.

Xfinity Flex rolls out next week, but it will only be available to people who already have Comcast internet. — AFP-Relaxnews