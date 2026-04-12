BARCELONA, April 12 — Lamine Yamal set up two goals and scored another as Barcelona took a significant step towards defending their La Liga title with a 4-1 derby win over Espanyol yesterday.

Ferran Torres netted twice with Yamal and Marcus Rashford finding the net late on as the Catalans moved nine points clear of second-placed rivals Real Madrid.

Real drew 1-1 against Girona on Friday and with seven games remaining, one of which is a Clasico at Camp Nou in May, Hansi Flick’s side have a commanding lead.

Barca face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League quarter-finals, aiming to fight back from a 2-0 first-leg defeat, but the coach still picked a strong side against Espanyol.

Midfielder Pedri Gonzalez and 18-year-old winger Yamal played the full match as Flick tried not to let the second leg disrupt the team’s league campaign.

Flick said he would not accept his team slacking off despite their strong position.

“Every game has to start with the right attitude and right mentality, with only quality you will win nothing,” said the German coach.

“I’m positive we can win La Liga but it’s not done.”

After a strong start to the season Espanyol were beaten at home by Barca in the first game of 2026 and have failed to win a match since.

They offered little resistance as Flick’s side cruised into a two-goal lead.

Yamal created both goals for Torres, whipping in a corner which the Spain international nodded home for his first goal since January.

Although some wondered if Flick would rest Yamal for Tuesday’s visit to face Atletico, the teenager is always keen to play and Barca fans adore watching him.

Yamal’s assist for the second was sumptuous, playing Torres through with the outside of his boot and the striker’s shot trickled past Marko Dmitrovic and into the net.

“You always hear noise around you, more for the bad things than for the good... I am always focused on myself, on improving,” Torres told DAZN.

Espanyol came close when Tyrhys Dolan’s chipped effort clipped the top of the crossbar but they were mainly pinned back in their own territory.

Yamal curled a free-kick narrowly over the crossbar and Dmitrovic made a good double save to keep Fermin Lopez and Eric Garcia at bay.

Barcelona’s Spanish forward #10 Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 11, 2026. — AFP pic

‘Small errors killed us’

Barcelona thought they had extended their lead early in the second half when Torres stabbed home Garcia’s goal-bound header but it was ruled out for a tight offside against the defender.

Espanyol pulled one back through Pol Lozano immediately afterwards with a rasping effort after Barca struggled to clear the ball.

“Small errors killed us a bit, we have to be proud of the work we did,” said Lozano after the game.

“We’re getting better and sooner rather than later the victory will come.”

Substitute Rashford could have got a third for Barca but the England international seemed to lack confidence as he delayed his shot before firing straight at Dmitrovic.

The winger missed several chances against Atletico in the first leg of the Champions League tie, but by the end he found the net and will look to make further amends at the Metropolitano.

Yamal notched the third in the 87th minute by charging down a loose ball, which rebounded beyond Dmitrovic, leaving him with a tap-in.

Two minutes later Rashford hooked home the fourth with a volley from Frenkie de Jong’s cross, with the Dutch midfielder on as a substitute for his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury in February.

Barca fans stayed in the stadium after the final whistle to celebrate with their team and try to inspire them ahead of the visit to face Atletico.

Coach Diego Simeone rotated heavily for his team’s visit to face Sevilla to keep players fresh and Atletico, fourth, fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Akor Adams sent the hosts ahead from the penalty spot and after 20-year-old Atletico reserve defender Javier Bonar levelled, Nemanja Gudelj struck again for Sevilla before the interval.

Atletico have a wide 12-point cushion on Real Betis, fifth, who visit Osasuna on Sunday.

The victory was important for Sevilla, with the Andalusians climbing out of the relegation zone and up to 15th. — AFP