KUCHING, April 12 — Sarawak’s deep-sea fishing industry is on the brink of collapse as soaring diesel prices have forced most Category C2 vessels to halt operations, prompting urgent calls for targeted fuel subsidies to avert a seafood supply crunch.

According to Sarawak Fishing Vessels Association chairman Harry Tan, fewer than 30 C2 (deep-sea fishing) vessels remain licensed statewide, with many already ceasing operations as industrial diesel approaches RM7 per litre.

He said the situation had become critical for deep-sea operators, who are required to fish beyond 30 nautical miles from shore, resulting in significantly higher fuel consumption and costs.

“At the moment, we cannot go out to sea any more. We are only maintaining our licences while waiting for the government.

“If there is no help, we may have to stop altogether,” he told a press conference here on Saturday.

The session was jointly organised by the Kuching Division Trawler Boat Operators Association and the Sarawak Fishing Vessels Association (Sibu).

Tan said Sarawak once had hundreds of C2 vessels, but the fleet had declined after the withdrawal of fuel subsidies years ago.

“Miri now has only one vessel left, Bintulu has none, Sibu has five, and Kuching just over 20.

“Now, with diesel at about RM7, even these remaining boats have stopped operations. This is very urgent,” he stressed.

He warned that continued disruption could reduce seafood supply and drive up prices, as more fish would have to be imported.

C2 operators, according to him, supply a large share of fish sold in supermarkets and have long absorbed rising costs to keep prices stable.

Despite mounting costs, Tan said operators were not seeing blanket subsidies, but instead, proposing a targeted subsidy capped at 20,000 litres per vessel.

“In reality, 20,000 litres is not enough, but we understand the government is also facing difficulties.

“We are not here to pressure the government, but we are asking for help. If the government helps us, we will also help by ensuring food security,” he said.

He added that operators were willing to bear fuel costs beyond the subsidised quota and that the association would help ensure the subsidised diesel would not be misused.

“Beyond fuel, operators continue to shoulder fixed costs including crew wages, food and maintenance despite being idle.

“Larger boats typically employ up to 20 crew members, with captains earning around RM3,500 monthly.

“If we still don’t get any subsidy, we may have to ask our workers to go home. Once that happens, our boats will not be able to operate any more,” he said.

Meanwhile, political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, Kho Teck Wan, who attended the press conference, said the industry had shown restraint for years and was only now seeking help as costs became unsustainable.

She noted that Sarawak’s C2 operators faced greater hardship than those in Peninsular Malaysia, as they must travel twice the distance offshore before they could legally fish.

“In Peninsular Malaysia, C2 boats can fish after 15 nautical miles. In Sarawak, it is 30 nautical miles. That means they use much more diesel just to reach fishing grounds,” she said.

Kho said the proposed capped subsidy reflected the industry’s willingness to share the burden while addressing concerns over leakages, and thus, urged the federal government to act swiftly.

“In view of food security and fish prices, this issue is urgent. Some operators have already stopped, and the situation varies depending on how long each can sustain losses.

“I hope the federal government will seriously consider targeted subsidies for Sarawak’s deep-sea fishermen before it is too late,” she added. — The Borneo Post