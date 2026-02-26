MADRID, Feb 26 — Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni said his team’s 2-1 win against Benfica yesterday to reach the Champions League last 16 was a victory for “everyone who is against racism”.

The Frenchman was referring to the first leg of the play-off tie, which Madrid won 1-0 last week, which was marred by alleged racial abuse aimed at Vinicius Junior by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.

“We didn’t play our best match of the season, that’s for sure. But I think there are things more important than this match, and more important than football,” Tchouameni told reporters.

Vinicius scored Madrid’s second goal at the Santiago Bernabeu and Tchouameni said the result was a “victory for everyone who is against racism”.

Prestianni was provisionally suspended by Uefa for the game while the incident is under investigation and Benfica had an appeal against his ban rejected earlier Wednesday.

“The dance continues,” wrote Vinicius on social media afterwards, along with a photo of a big banner hung at the Bernabeu reading “no to racism”.

Real Madrid said they had thrown out one of their own supporters before the game for performing a Nazi salute.

“This (club) member was identified by the club’s security staff moments after appearing on the (television) broadcast and was immediately expelled from the Santiago Bernabeu stadium,” said Madrid in a statement.

“Real Madrid condemns this type of gesture and expression that incites violence and hatred in sports and society.”

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said he was happy when Vinicius found the net.

“(I reacted) with joy obviously, for the great goal he scored, and because it was him, he deserves it,” said Arbeloa.

“Without (Kylian) Mbappe I think it’s even more important and I am very happy for him.”

Before the game Arbeloa said French superstar Mbappe would spent some time out as he recovers from a knee problem.

“After yesterday’s session, we talked with the doctors, I spoke with him, and we felt the best thing was for him to stop, to recover 100 per cent, and to come back in top shape, confident and without any discomfort for everything that’s coming, which is obviously very important,” Arbeloa told reporters after the match.

Asked if it was discomfort or an injury, he added: “I think we can call it an injury, but it seems, and I hope, that it’s not a very serious injury, nothing major, and that he’ll be able to come back in a few days or weeks.” — AFP