KOTA KINABALU, Feb 24 — Sabah is set to strengthen its authority in environmental governance as part of a broader push to enhance the state’s autonomy in managing natural resources and sustainability, following a recent high-level engagement with the federal government in Kuala Lumpur.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the move marks an important milestone towards reinforcing Sabah’s powers in environmental management, particularly in relation to the implementation of Article 95C of the Federal Constitution concerning the management of scheduled waste in the state.

“This discussion underscored the Sabah state government’s commitment to ensuring the state has full authority to implement and enforce environmental legislation based on local needs, in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said after paying a courtesy call on the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup on Monday.

Jafry said Sabah is preparing to meet all nine readiness criteria before the transition of powers is fully implemented in November 2026.

“As part of the preparations, Sabah will ensure that all nine readiness criteria are fulfilled, including legislative frameworks, technical infrastructure, online reporting systems and human resource capacity, before the transition of authority is fully carried out in November 2026,” he said.

He added that strong synergy between the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, the Sabah state government and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment through the Environmental Protection Department has placed Sabah in a stronger position to enhance sustainable, efficient, effective and resilient environmental management.

“With this close cooperation, Sabah is now in a stronger position to reinforce sustainable, efficient, effective and resilient environmental governance, making this another strategic success for the well-being of the people of Sabah,” he said.

Jafry also expressed appreciation to all parties involved in the engagement, particularly Arthur and the leadership of the ministry, for their continued cooperation and support.

“I hope this engagement brings maximum benefit to the entire delegation and contributes meaningfully to the interests and well-being of the people of Sabah,” he said. — The Borneo Post pic