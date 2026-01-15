JAKARTA, Jan 15 — For the second consecutive edition, Malaysia have been pitted with seven-time champions Thailand in the Asean Hyundai Cup 2026, with both teams drawn in Group B of the July 24-August 26 tournament.

The draw for the biennial competition provides the national side with an early chance to make amends for the 1-0 away loss to the War Elephants at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium in the previous edition.

Malaysia, who won the competition just once in 2010, will also have five-time semi-finalists the Philippines, two-time semi-finalists Myanmar and Laos for company in Group B.

In the 2024 edition, world number 121 Harimau Malaya suffered an early exit after finishing third in Group A.

Meanwhile, defending champions Vietnam have been drawn in Group A with four-time winners Singapore, six-time runners-up Indonesia, Cambodia, and the winner of the Brunei versus Timor-Leste playoff.

The home-and-away playoff will be held in June, with Brunei hosting the first leg.

The top two teams from each group of Southeast Asia’s prestigious competition will advance to the home-and-away semi-finals and final.

Following is the official draw for the Asean Hyundai Cup 2026:

Group A

Vietnam

Singapore

Indonesia

Cambodia

Brunei/Timor-Leste

Group B

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Myanmar

Laos — Bernama