KINABATANGAN, Jan 9 — Preparations for the nomination process for the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections are progressing smoothly and have entered their final stage.

Election returning officer Eddy Syaizul Rizam Abdullah said arrangements at Dewan Sri Lamag here, which will function as the nomination centre and the official vote tallying centre, are now focused on finalising the venue layout, security measures and technical requirements.

He reminded all prospective candidates to adhere strictly to election laws and regulations set by the Election Commission (EC) to ensure an orderly and smooth process.

Nomination day for both by-elections will take place tomorrow, from 9 am to 10 am.

Addressing concerns over unpredictable weather and the ongoing rainy season in Kinabatangan, which may affect polling operations, Eddy Syaizul said comprehensive contingency plans have been put in place to manage potential flooding or emergencies.

He said helicopters will be deployed for logistical support if land routes become inaccessible.

“Should adverse weather conditions prevent helicopter operations, boats and land vehicles will be used as alternative transport, although travel times may be longer,” he said.

On early-closing polling centres, he said a total of 20 centres are involved. The earliest to close, at noon on Jan 24, are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Ganda in the Sukau state constituency and SK Inarad in the Kuamut state constituency.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections are being held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, on Dec 5.

The EC has fixed polling for both by-elections on Jan 24, while early voting will take place on Jan 20. — Bernama