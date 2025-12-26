MADRID, Dec 26 — In a year without a major international football tournament, club football dominated the headlines, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) emerging as one of the standout winners, Xinhua reported in its review of the 2025 football season.

PSG capped the season by winning the Uefa Champions League in late May with a 5-0 rout of Inter Milan, as coach Luis Enrique underlined the value of cohesion over a collection of star names.

The former Spain coach has built a side that blends technical quality with pace and aggression, and after years of domestic dominance, PSG fully justified its first European crown.

Ousmane Dembele set the tone and was later named Ballon d’Or winner and Fifa Best Men’s Player. Despite a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Fifa Club World Cup final, PSG looks well-placed to maintain its grip on French football and mount another Champions League challenge.

In England, Liverpool stormed to the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season after replacing Jurgen Klopp. However, after heavy summer spending, expectations of further dominance have given way to a difficult campaign, with new signings struggling to gel and Slot facing growing pressure.

Barcelona enjoyed a successful first season under Hansi Flick, winning La Liga despite strict financial limits and playing home matches at the former Olympic Stadium while Camp Nou undergoes renovation.

Lamine Yamal drew the biggest headlines, but Flick also earned credit for elevating players such as Raphinha, Pedri, Fermín López and Ferran Torres.

Barcelona ends 2025 top of La Liga again and is hoping to contend in Europe, with a return to Camp Nou expected to ease financial strain.

Real Madrid endured a more turbulent year. Carlo Ancelotti’s side missed out on the league title and exited the Champions League in the quarterfinals last season, before Xabi Alonso took over ahead of the Club World Cup. Madrid was then outclassed by PSG in the semifinals, and the year ended amid reports of dressing-room unrest and renewed questions over Alonso after poor results.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich reclaimed the Bundesliga title, while Napoli sealed Serie A with a 2-0 win over Cagliari in the final round.

The expanded Club World Cup reinforced European strength in the global game — and the prize money distribution that sustains it.

Five European clubs reached the quarterfinals along with Brazil’s Fluminense and Palmeiras, and Saudi side Al-Hilal. Fluminense beat Al-Hilal before losing to Chelsea in the semifinals, while Chelsea produced a strong final to defeat a fatigued PSG.

The tournament also raised concerns about player workload, with many heading into a long season without a proper summer break ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Extreme heat and storms that forced temporary stoppages also offered a warning for next summer.

Looking ahead, Spain goes into the 2026 World Cup preparations as one of the leading contenders after an impressive qualifying campaign, while Thomas Tuchel appears to be gradually stamping his authority on England. Argentina is also expected to challenge, although there are doubts over whether Lionel Messi will be involved.

Messi continued to make headlines in the United States (US) as Inter Miami won the MLS title, with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets also playing key roles.

In South America, Flamengo lifted the Copa Libertadores, with Filipe Luis enhancing his reputation as one of the continent’s most promising young coaches.

Al-Hilal’s Club World Cup run and Al-Ahli’s AFC Champions League title underlined the impact of big spending in the Saudi Pro League, although questions remain over whether the league’s rise reflects imported stars or genuine local development.

England rose to the top of the women’s game after defeating world champions Spain in the European Championship final, before Spain gained some consolation under new coach Sonia Bermudez by beating Germany to win the Uefa Nations League in December. — Bernama-Xinhua