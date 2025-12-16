BANGKOK, Dec 16 — The trio of Thor Chuan Leong, Moh Keen Hoo and Lim Kok Leong ensured that the gold medal in the men’s 6-Red team snooker event belonged to Malaysia at the 2025 SEA Games yesterday.

In the final held at the Thunder Dome here, the national trio dominated the contest with a four-frame victory over the Philippines’ Michael Angelo, Alvin Barbero and Basil Alshajjar, who managed to take just one frame.

Kok Leong lost the opening frame before Chuan Leong drew level for Malaysia to make it 1-1.

Keen Hoo and Chuan Leong then put Malaysia ahead by winning the third frame, before Chuan Leong and Kok Leong respectively sealed the win in the fourth and fifth frames.

Chuan Leong, who earlier opened the snooker camp’s medal account through the men’s 6-Red singles event on Friday, said the target of two gold medals had been achieved, but he hoped that either he or Kok Leong would be able to deliver another gold in the men’s singles snooker event.

“There is still one more event and we will try our best. Hopefully today’s gold will be a source of motivation,” he told Bernama.

Both players have booked their slots in the quarter-finals, which will be held today. — Bernama