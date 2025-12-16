BANGKOK, Dec 16 — Malaysia had a good day at the South East Asian (SEA) Games today, picking up six gold medals on the sixth day of the Games but it was heartbreak for the national Under-23 football team, who failed to reach the final after losing 0-1 to Thailand in the semifinals yesterday.

Wushu provided the most gold medals today, with two, the first from Tan Cheong Min in the women’s combined three disciplines ofnanquan, nandao and nangun, and the second when she teamed up with Loh Ying Ting and Pang Pui Yee in the women’s duilian (with weapons).

Malaysia’s third gold came from the rhythmic gymnastics team, led by 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Ng Joe Ee, which scored 234.60 points in the final at Gymnasium 5, Thammasat University Rangsit Campus, Pathum Thani.

National jumper Andre Anura Anuar made up for not winning the men’s triple jump on Thursday by winning the men’s long jump with a jump of 7.71 metres (m) for the gold, ending Malaysia’s 22-year wait for a gold medal.

At the Thunder Dome Stadium, national trio Thor Chuan Leong, Moh Keen Hoo and Lim Kok Leong secured the gold medal in the men’s 6-Red team snooker event, the second gold medal in snooker so far, while national swimmer Khiew Hoe Yean picked up his second gold of the Games, winning the men’s 400 m freestyle event at the Sports Authority of Thailand swimming pool.

Thailand remains at the top of the medal standings with 145 gold, 87 silver and 59 bronze, followed by Indonesia (52,65,64), Vietnam (39,47,70) while Malaysia is fifth with 26 gold, 28 silver and 80 bronze. — Bernama