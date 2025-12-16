BANGKOK, Dec 16 — The national Under 23 (U-23) football squad will now focus their efforts to secure the bronze medal after they failed to advance to the finals of the 2025 South East Asian (SEA) Games football competition following their 0-1 loss to Thailand in the semifinal at Rajamangala National Stadium here last night.

Thailand scored the solitary goal of the match in the eighth minute courtesy of a free kick by Yotsakon Burapha from outside the penalty box that sailed directly to the left of Malaysia’s goal.

Malaysia did their best to find an equaliser in the first half and had several decent chances but were denied by the Thai defence.

The Harimau Muda then had to play with only ten men from the 16th minute onwards after right back Muhammad Aiman Yusuf Muhammad Nabil was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

Even then, the Malaysians fought bravely, doing their best to find that elusive goal keep their hopes upbut the Thais held firm to keep the scoreline 0-1 and deny the Malaysians a place in the final.

With their defeat, Malaysia will play the Philippines in the bronze decider on Thursday after the Philippines lost 0-2 to Vietnam in the other semi-final match in the afternoon.

The last time Malaysia won a medal was the silver in 2017 in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama