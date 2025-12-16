BANGKOK, Dec 16 — Malaysian athletics star Andre Anura Anuar redeemed his failure to clinch a hattrick of men’s triple jump golds on Thursday by winning the men’s long jump event at the Thailand 2025 SEA Games at Stadium Suphachalasai here today.

The success saw the 26-year-old athlete leap 7.71 metres (m) to claim gold, ending Malaysia’s 22-year drought in the event, last won by Shahrul Amri Suhaimi at the 2003 edition in Vietnam.

He overcame challenges from Filipino athlete and defending champion Janry Ubas, who jumped 7.64m, while Andrew George Medina of Singapore took bronze with a jump of 7.53m.

Andre said he could hardly believe he was holding a SEA Games gold this time after luck had not favoured him in the men’s triple jump, where he only won silver, and especially after surpassing Janry today.

“I knew I lost in the triple jump, then I knew I had to make redemption... the long jump was my last hope.

“I still can’t quite believe it. But I’m happy, I even took off my shirt and ran around,” he told reporters.

He also dedicated the gold medal to his wife, national women’s squash player Aifa Azman, and his family in Sabah, who had motivated him greatly.

Andre Anura added that he would now shift focus to preparing for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

On Thursday, Andre Anura recorded 16.29 metres (m) in the men’s triple jump, narrowly missing gold to Vietnam’s Ho Trong Manh Hung, who jumped 16.33m, while Gabriel Jing Yi of Singapore claimed bronze with 16.09m. He had won the event in the 2021 and 2023 editions.

The Thailand 2025 SEA Games are being held from Dec 9 to 20 across two regions, Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama