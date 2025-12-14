LONDON, Dec 14 — Singapore stalwart Paul Lim became the oldest player to win a match at the World Darts Championship when the 71-year-old beat Jeffrey de Graaf 3-1 at Alexandra Palace in London on Saturday.

Lim, who famously thew the first world championship nine-darter way back in 1990, eclipsed the mark set by Northern Irishman John MaGowan who beat Chris Mason in December 2008, aged 67.

”A moment like this has kept me going for all these years,” said Lim.

”The standard of play nowadays is not like how it was before. This tournament is the Super Bowl of darts so I would say this is a good moment.”

Lim will face 2024 world champion Luke Humphries, 41 years his junior, in the second round.

Lim beat Humphries when the pair last met in the championships five years ago.

”I hope on a given day it can happen again,” said Lim, who will turn 72 next month.

”I never give up. He is good but he can be beaten.” — AFP