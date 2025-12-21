KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, congratulated the Malaysian contingent on their achievement in winning a total of 231 medals at the SEA Games Thailand 2025.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page today, Their Majesties also expressed pride in the fighting spirit and high level of commitment demonstrated by the country’s athletes throughout the Games.

The King and Queen also expressed their appreciation to the National Sports Council, coaching staff, officials and all parties involved, both directly and indirectly, in ensuring the success of the national contingent.

“This achievement serves as a catalyst for the country’s sporting excellence and an inspiration for the younger generation to continue striving for success at a higher level,” said Their Majesties.

The SEA Games Thailand 2025, which officially concluded yesterday, saw Malaysia finish fourth overall with a haul of 57 gold, 57 silver and 117 bronze medals, while host nation Thailand topped the medal standings with 233 gold, 154 silver and 112 bronze medals. — Bernama