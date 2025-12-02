KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Malaysian motorsport athlete Leona Chin capped off the 2025 Lotus Cup China season with a hard-fought double podium at the Sepang International Circuit despite competing on a tight budget and using worn tyres.

Leona finished third overall and third in the SD Class in Race 2 on Saturday, delivering one of the standout performances of the finale against a competitive international field featuring drivers from China, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Racing conditions were far from ideal for the 38-year-old, who was forced to reuse tyres from Race 1 while many of her rivals started on fresh sets. Even so, she maintained a strong pace throughout the 21-lap race and clocked a best lap of 2:26.877 to secure the podium.

“This podium feels extra meaningful because it wasn’t an easy weekend,” she said. “With limited sponsorship, we had to stretch our resources and continue on used tyres while others had new sets. But I couldn’t have done it without my amazing team — the pitstop was perfect, and I couldn’t ask for more. Their support kept me fighting all the way to the end.”

Her result underscores her resilience and racecraft, highlighting her ability to stay competitive under challenging circumstances. The Sepang round was the final stop of the 2025 Lotus Cup China season and drew teams and drivers from across the region and beyond.

Leona, who represents Team Kuraz Motorsports, has competed in GT racing, endurance events, one-make championships and stunt driving across local and international competitions.