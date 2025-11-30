KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — World junior champions Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai smashed their way to the maiden World Tour title, ousting Chia Weijie-Lwi Sheng Hao at the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow, today.

In an all-Malaysian affair at the Babu Banarasi Das U.P. Badminton Academy, the sixth-seeded pair came out tops to stun the third-seeded opponents 21-9, 21-19, claiming their second title of the season in 32 minutes.

The world number 57’s victory in the Super 300 tournament also extended their head-to-head lead over the world number 45 duo.

Kang and Tai had previously defeated Chia and Lwi, 21-18, 21-7, to win the Malaysia Super 100 2025 tournament in Iskandar Puteri last month.

Kang and Tai claimed the winner’s prize of US$18,760 (approximately RM78,352), while runners-up Chia and Lwi earned US$9,120 (approximately RM37,688). — Bernama