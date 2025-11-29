KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Reigning world mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie–Toh Ee Wei are embracing a bold challenge thrown by national mixed doubles head coach Nova Widianto to return from the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand with nothing less than the gold medal.

Ee Wei said the target is not just a coach’s ambition but a testament to Nova’s unwavering belief in their ability to restore the gold for Malaysia, last captured by Tang Jie when he paired with Peck Yen Wei at the 2021 edition in Vietnam.

“Of course, we need to do our best (to win the gold).”

“It’s not just about winning the medal, we have to stay disciplined in every training session.”

“So when we step onto the court, we will give our very best. Win or lose, that’s another story. We will fight for every point, and of course, we will give our best for our country as well,” she said after an engagement session with Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad here today.

The newly crowned Australian Open 2025 champions are among eight athletes selected for the Winning Meals Kachimeshi programme by Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad, which provides them with a balanced nutritional plan designed by sports nutrition experts to support their training needs and optimise performance.

The other six athletes in the programme, all from athletics, are Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli (sprint); Wan Muhammad Fazri Wan Zahari (800 metres); Queenie Ting Kung Ni (discus throw); Jonah Chang Rigan (shot put); Ng Jing Xuan (javelin throw) and Sanjay Manimaran (10,000 metres).

Recently, Nova was reported as saying that based on their current form, the world number three duo should be capable of meeting the target set for them.

In the meantime, Tang Jie said they prefer to focus on themselves rather than overanalyse their rivals, including home favourites and world number four pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh–Supissara Paewsampran, who could pose a potent threat for them in the battle for gold.

The 2025 SEA Games will be held from December 9–20 across two provinces — Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama