KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Rosli Ab Rahman, a prominent figure in the Malaysian sepak takraw scene, reportedly died at Selayang Hospital last night.

According to a report in Berita Harian, Rosli, who represented the national team from 1988 to 2003, was widely regarded as one of the sport’s most influential figures in Malaysia.

During his playing career, he reportedly competed in 17 major tournaments and won 10 gold and three silver medals, including notable triumphs at the 1988 King’s Cup and the 1989 SEA Games.

He was also part of the national squad that secured two gold medals at the Asian Games in Beijing, a defining moment in his career.

Rosli retired from national duty in 1998 but continued to serve the sport as KL Thunder head coach, earning the 2024 Sepak Takraw League Best Coach award and nurturing talents such as Syahir Rosdi and Azlan Alias.

His passing leaves behind a significant legacy as a player, coach and mentor who helped advance Malaysian sepak takraw.