LONDON, Nov 27 — Fifa (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) confirmed that nearly two million tickets have been sold for the 2026 World Cup in the United States (US), Canada and Mexico, reported PA Media/dpa.

Fans from England are among the top purchasers, alongside the three host countries, as well as Germany, Brazil, Colombia, and Spain.

Fans will learn which matches are scheduled when the draw takes place on December 5, with the next ticket sale phase beginning on December 11.

Fifa World Cup 2026 chief operating officer Heimo Schirgi said: “With 42 teams already qualified, we are witnessing huge global interest as we prepare to soon find out most of the match-ups, as well as where and when they will take place.” — Bernama-PA Media/dpa