KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Sports journalist and National Press Club (NPC) deputy president, Haresh Deol, was attacked by two individuals in Bangsar here today.

The co-founder of the TwentyTwo13 news portal said in a post on X that he was assaulted while heading to his car, while another person filmed the incident on a mobile phone.

He said a police report has been lodged following the incident.

Brickfields police chief ACP Hoo Chang Hook confirmed the report and that investigations are underway to identify the suspects and the motive behind the attack.

“I can confirm that Haresh lodged a report, and an investigation is ongoing,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM) condemned the assault on its member. SAM president, Norismadi Abdul Manap, condemning the assault on its association member, said the attack caused Haresh to suffer minor injuries.

He said the association urges an investigation to be conducted promptly to ensure the safety of media practitioners.

“Any attack on a journalist is an extreme act that cannot be tolerated. SAM does not want our members to work in fear and trauma following such incidents,” he said in a statement.

Haresh was reportedly having a discussion with several friends before he was attacked in the 3.30pm incident while alone.

Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) denounced the attack, describing it as an act that endangers journalists while they are carrying out their duties.

In a Facebook post, it said attacks on media personnel can undermine the public’s right to receive accurate information without intimidation.

Geramm also urged the police to expedite the investigation and take action against the perpetrators. — Bernama