KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — National tower run ace Soh Wai Ching is bent on conquering the world’s second-tallest tower, the Merdeka 118, in under 16 minutes at the inaugural The Sky Race on Aug 30.

He is confident that competing on home ground and having had the opportunity to train climbing up Malaysia’s tallest skyscraper several times would give him an added advantage.

The 30-year-old admits that climbing the 2,845 steps, coupled with the unique structure of the Merdeka 118 building, is something he has never experienced before, making the ascent physically and mentally more challenging.

“The stairs at Merdeka 118 are unusual. I don’t want to divulge too much information; let it be a surprise for the other competitors.

“But what I can say is that this is one of the most challenging climbs I’ve endured,” he told reporters after the official launch of The Sky Race at Merdeka Stadium here today.

After this race, Wai Ching will switch his focus to try to win the race up the Shanghai Tower in China in November.

He said the race up the world’s third-tallest tower would be his best opportunity to wrest back the world number one ranking currently held by Japan’s Ryoji Watanabe.

Meanwhile, race director Jeffrey Ross said 4,100 participants from 31 countries have, so far, registered for The Sky Race.

Ross, pleased with the overwhelming response, hopes they will reach their target of 5,000 participants before registration closes in 10 days.

“Overall, about 80 per cent of the participants are Malaysians… I can also confirm that most of the (world’s) top 20 runners will be competing.

“This isn’t just a race, it’s a gateway to an unparalleled experience where you’ll be rewarded with the most breathtaking panoramic views of the Kuala Lumpur skyline,” he said. — Bernama