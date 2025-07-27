BASEL, July 27 — England captain Leah Williamson admits that Spain are “the best at what they do” but is confident her side can compete with the reigning world champions in today’s Euro 2025 final.

“Tomorrow, we play a game against the world champions who continue to prove themselves over and over in the way that they play football,” Williamson told reporters at Basel’s St Jakob-Park on the eve of the game.

“They are a fantastic footballing team, they are the best at what they do, and we are very much aware of that but we think we are pretty good in some areas as well.

“We need to be at our best to beat Spain but I think they will need to be at their best to beat us too.

“I think there is a lot of respect between the two teams, and I’d be hesitant to say we are underdogs in this scenario.”

England are hoping to retain the European Championship title they won on home soil in 2022, but the match is also a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final, in which Spain triumphed 1-0 in Sydney.

There is a growing rivalry between the nations, with England winning in extra time when they clashed in the quarter-finals at Euro 2022.

The sides have also already faced each other twice this year in the UEFA Nations League, with England winning 1-0 at Wembley in February.

Spain avenged that result by claiming a 2-1 victory in Barcelona at the beginning of last month, when Claudia Pina scored twice after Alessia Russo had given England the lead.

“We have played each other a lot over the last couple of years and I think you always have learnings from the games we have played,” said England coach Sarina Wiegman.

“Tomorrow is a new situation where we have an opportunity to hopefully take out their strengths a bit and exploit some of their weaknesses too.”

England have been sweating on the fitness of Lauren James for the final after she came off with an ankle injury during the last-four win over Italy, but Wiegman indicated that the winger is in line to feature today.

“We had 23 players on the pitch today and everyone came through,” said the Dutch coach.

Chloe Kelly and young striker Michelle Agyemang are pushing for starts after making impacts off the bench in the comeback wins against both Sweden and Italy in the last two rounds. Williamson, though, believes James has a lot to offer.

“We have a team of talented players. Lauren brings something slightly different, obviously having her available is the best-case scenario,” said the Arsenal centre-back. — AFP