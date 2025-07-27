NEW YORK, July 27 — Bournemouth cruised to a 3-0 victory over Everton in the opening round of the Premier League Summer Series exhibition tournament at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium today.

Goals from Philip Billing, Dango Outtara and Daniel Adu-Adjei sealed a comfortable win for Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth side in a game played in sweltering conditions.

After a low-key first half, Billing fired Bournemouth into the lead in the 55th minute, gliding away from his marker at the edge of the area before unleashing a ferocious shot that flew past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England international Pickford was beaten again four minutes later after a move that began when Outtara surged clear down the left flank.

Everton defender Nathan Patterson looked to have covered the danger, but a poor touch allowed Burkina Faso international Outtara to hammer a shot high into the net past Pickford’s near post.

Adu-Adjei made it 3-0 to the Cherries in the 69th minute, pouncing on an underhit backpass from Jake O’Brien to coolly finish past Pickford.

The four-team Premier League-backed tournament continues later yesterday with Manchester United taking on West Ham at the same venue. — AFP