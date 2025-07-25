CHAMBERY, July 25 — Stage 19 of the Tour De France will be shortened on Friday after an outbreak of a contagious cattle disease, organisers announced late Thursday, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

“The discovery of an outbreak of contagious nodular dermatitis affecting cattle in a herd located specifically in the Col des Saisies has necessitated the culling of the animals,” organisers said.

“In light of the distress experienced by the affected farmers and to preserve the smooth running of the race, it has been decided, in agreement with the relevant authorities, to modify the route of Stage 19 (Albertville–La Plagne) and to avoid the ascent to the col des Saisies.”

The demanding Alpine stage from Albertville to La Plagne will now cover a distance of just 95 kilometres, down from the originally planned 129.9 kilometres, organisers said on social media platform X.

Riders will also face less elevation, with the removal of the Col des Saisies climb reducing the total ascent from the original 4,550 metres.

The stage is now set to begin at 2.30 pm (1230 GMT) in Albertville - one hour later than initially scheduled. — Bernama