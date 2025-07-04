LONDON, July 4 — George Russell yesterday shrugged aside reports that he is set to be replaced at Mercedes by arch-rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull, saying he expects to sign a new Silver Arrows contract in “the next couple of weeks”.

The 27-year-old Briton, who earlier this week took delivery of a Mercedes AMG ONE supercar valued at $2.7 million (2.3 million euro), was in a relaxed mood at a news conference ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

“There are a lot of conversations behind the scenes that are not public, not broadcast, and I know where their loyalty lies,” he told reporters.

“It doesn’t need to be public and it doesn’t need to be broadcast to everybody.

“We’ve obviously spoken a little bit more over the last week because there are numerous news articles and whatnot out there. In all honesty, it doesn’t really change anything on my side.

“Obviously there’s a lot of questions about it, but the more we speak or the less we speak about it, nothing really changes. It’ll happen when the time is right. I expect probably in the next couple of weeks, probably, something to happen.”

He reiterated his view that his results and performances will determine his future whether or not four-time champion Verstappen has accepted an offer from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff as reported by Sky Sport Italia.

“I have quite a thick skin and I don’t really read much news or listen to rumours,” he said.

“I just focus on the facts and on driving. I said it at the start of the year: -- you can have a contract, but if you don’t perform, you’re out.”

Russell said he has not approached any other team for a seat for 2026.

“Every team has two spots available and it’s normal for every team to think about what the future holds. I don’t take it personally, because I’ve made it clear from the beginning that I’d like to be the team-mate of anyone.

“I want to stay with Mercedes in the future. Fact is, Toto has never let me down. He always keeps his word, but he also needs to do what’s right for his team and that applies to the thousands of people working at Mercedes.

“For me, there’s nothing to worry about because I don’t think I’m going anywhere and whoever my team-mate is I don’t care. So, I just focus on driving.”

Mercedes’ interest in Verstappen comes as F1 prepares for a change of technical regulations that will affect cars and engines next season.

Mercedes are widely believed to be better-prepared for the new rules than their rivals including Red Bull whose recent performances have left Verstappen frustrated as his bid for a fifth title peters out. — AFP