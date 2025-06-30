ORLANDO, June 30 — Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said Sunday he can see Jurgen Klopp’s point after the former Liverpool coach labelled the Club World Cup “the worst idea ever implemented in football”.

However the Catalan also said he wants his team to win Fifa’s heavily criticised newly expanded competition this summer in the United States, noting many of the complaints have come from teams which did not reach the tournament.

Klopp, currently Red Bull’s “head of global soccer”, told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag the crowded calendar meant there was no time for players to recover mentally or physically and he had serious concern over possible injuries.

“Jurgen — we fought together many, many times, I know where the idea comes from, we fought a lot in England, when we went to Uefa meetings, especially on the Premier League, (about) the calendar, to try to (increase the) quality,” Guardiola told reporters.

“So the players rest, and the managers rest, (then) you have more quality, so it didn’t surprise me, I understand him, I respect him.

“I have an incredible relationship with Jurgen, when we were rivals... I understand his argument, because his argument I would defend as well.”

Guardiola’s side are in the last 16 of the competition and face Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal on Monday in Orlando.

The coach said despite the criticism the tournament has received, he is “proud” to be competing to win it.

“At the same time we’re in a job, we follow Fifa, Uefa, Premier League, Serie A... the managers are not going to organise the competitions, everyone has their own role, they organise the competitions,” continued Guardiola.

“I have said many times, I am so proud to be here, because in the end many, many teams complain about the competitions, because they are not here, otherwise they would love maybe to be there.

“Their media will be here, their supporters will be here, there will be their income in terms of money to be here, and they will be happy to be there.”

Man City have won six of the last eight Premier League titles with Liverpool claiming the other two, including last season.

England coach Thomas Tuchel said Arne Slot’s Reds and Arsenal have an advantage on City for the upcoming campaign because they are resting during the summer.

“I try to not think about it, otherwise I will be so anxious,” added Guardiola.

“So I try to be relaxed, to enjoy the days here, the good vibes that we have, the competition, to try to win it.” — AFP