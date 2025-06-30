LONDON, June 30 — Chelsea’s forward options could be bolstered by the time they face Palmeiras in the Club World Cup quarter-finals on Friday after reportedly agreeing a deal with Brighton for Joao Pedro.

The Athletic reported the Brazilian international is on his way to the United States for a medical before joining up with the Chelsea squad after terms were struck for a transfer in excess of £50 million (RM290 million).

Pedro, who joined Brighton for a then club record £30 million from Watford two years ago, scored 30 goals in 70 appearances for the Seagulls.

However, the 23-year-old missed Brighton’s final two matches of the season after being dropped due to a training ground altercation with team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke.

Fifa has given clubs involved in the Club World Cup knockout phase until July 3 to register new players for the tournament.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens could also be a Chelsea player by then after a deal worth up to a reported €65 million for the 20-year-old was agreed on Saturday.

Chelsea have already signed striker Liam Delap, midfielder Dario Essugo and defender Mamadou Sarr this summer.

Brazilian rising star Estevao Willian, 18, will also join the Premier League giants after his Club World Cup campaign with Palmeiras. — AFP