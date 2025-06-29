CHARLOTTE, June 29 — Christopher Nkunku scored the go-ahead goal in the 108th minute to lift Chelsea to a wild 4-1 win over 10-man Benfica in Charlotte, North Carolina, yesterday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup.

With Benfica pressing for the equaliser, Pedro Neto made it 3-1 in the 114th minute and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall added a goal in the 117th on a breakaway.

Benfica went down a man in the second minute of extra time when Gianluca Prestianni was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Levi Colwill.

The English Premier League’s Chelsea will play Palmeiras of Brazil on Friday in Philadelphia. They defeated Botafogo 1-0 on a 100th-minute goal by Paulinho yesterday.

After a James Reece goal in the 64th minute gave Chelsea the 1-0 lead and a one-hour, 55-minute weather delay in the 86th minute, Benfica got their miracle goal to tie it when Angel Di Maria converted a penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

He made it four for four from the spot in the tournament when Malo Gusto was called for a handball after a restart.

It was the fifth goal scored from a direct free kick in this Club World Cup.

The extra session featured some end-to-end action with Cole Palmer forcing a save by Trubin before Di Maria immediately raced to the other end before being denied by Sanchez, all in the 104th minute.

Chelsea led in shots (22-8), shots on target (12-5) and fouls (21-14) in a match that took 4:38 to complete with a smattering of fans remaining to the end. — Field Level Media/Reuters