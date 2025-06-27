NASHVILLE, June 27 — Salem Al-Dawsari scored a fancy goal in the 22nd minute, Marcos Leonardo added a clincher in second-half stoppage time and Al Hilal defeated CF Pachuca 2-0 on Thursday in Nashville to advance to the knockout stage of the Fifa Club World Cup.

Al Hilal (1-0-2, 5 points), the most successful club in Saudi Arabia, did not take a loss in Group H play after drawing with Real Madrid and RB Salzburg.

Their win vaulted them past Salzburg, who finished with four points after losing 3-0 to Real Madrid on Thursday night.

Yassine Bounou made two saves for Al Hilal, who will face Group H winners Manchester City in the Round of 16 on Monday in Orlando. Meanwhile, Pachuca (0-3-0, 0 points) will return to Mexico without a point in the tournament.

For the opening goal, Salem Al-Dawsari received a pass over the top from Nasser Al-Dawsari (no relation) and popped a high-arcing right-footed shot over Pachuca goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado. The shot bounced into the far corner of the goal.

After Bounou fell on top of a Pachuca chance in the 81st minute, Leonardo put the game out of reach with a goal assisted by Ruben Neves five minutes into second-half stoppage time. — Reuters