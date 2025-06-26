MADRID, June 26 — Two-time world rally champion Carlos Sainz Sr said yesterday he was not going to run for president of the International Motoring Federation (FIA), clearing the way for Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s re-election.

Sainz, the father of Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr, last month said he was considering running for the position as head of motorsport’s governing body.

“I have finally decided not to run for the presidency of the FIA in this year’s election,” the 63-year-old Sainz wrote in a message on social media.

“I have worked hard these past months to understand in depth the situation at the FIA and the demands and complexities that come with such an important project.

“After thoughtful reflection, I have come to the conclusion that the present circumstances are not ideal to set the grounds for my candidacy.”

Sainz, a four-time winner of the Dakar Rally, said he also did not want his preparations for next year’s race to be affected by a bid for the FIA presidency.

There is as yet no official opponent for current FIA boss Ben Sulayem in the December 12 election.

However, his presidency has been punctuated by controversy following the resignations of several of the FIA’s key senior staff and his moves to ban all swearing by F1 drivers. — AFP