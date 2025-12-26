KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Malaysia has maintained its economic resilience in 2025, supported by the country’s trade neutrality and openness despite United States (US) President Donald Trump’s tariff wars and geopolitical turbulence, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said the country has established a solid foundation for future growth, but maintaining competitiveness will require continuous reform rather than complacency.

“When I walked into this role in December 2023, Malaysia’s fiscal deficit stood at 5.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). Today, it’s likely to close at 3.8 per cent for 2025, on track for 3.5 per cent in 2026, and the ringgit has emerged as Asia’s best-performing currency.

“Unemployment holds at a decade-low three per cent, and we’ve achieved a record for foreign direct investment (FDI) that signals confidence in Malaysia’s trajectory. These results came from steady implementation across Madani Economy’s three pillars,” he said in his posting on LinkedIn today.

Amir Hamzah said for 2026, the government remains committed to enhancing economic resilience, focusing towards deeper execution.

“We’ve proven that the Madani Economy framework works. Now it’s about sustaining momentum while navigating external shocks.

“Malaysia has clearly turned a corner in its post-Covid 19 recovery and is regaining its position as the Asian Tiger. There’s more work ahead, and we must drive a resolute desire to keep going, anchored on the plan,” he added. — Bernama