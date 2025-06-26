KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The construction of the National Training Centre (NTC) in Precinct 5, Putrajaya is progressing according to the original schedule and is expected to be completed without any delay.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman said the project, which is divided into Phase One and Two, is still ahead of schedule by 50 days.

He said the two pitches, namely natural grass (bermuda) and hybrid in Phase One, are expected to be completed this year while the artificial turf and several other important facilities will follow in Phase Two.

“Actually, this project is ahead of the original schedule by 50 days as a result of close cooperation from all parties. For Phase One, the two pitches may be completed between September and October.

“For Phase 2, the facilities as issued by the Public Works Department (JKR) will be announced in mid-July. For the artificial turf, the roof construction needs to start first,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Earlier, FAM today shared the latest photos of NTC construction site in conjunction with the one-year anniversary of the project’s groundbreaking ceremony on June 26, 2024.

Phase One of NTC includes a football field with different types of grass, that is also fully equipped with floodlights as well as a quality drainage system, landscaping and a six-metre (m) high fence around the field area, which is expected to be completed in December 2026.

The project will be followed by Phase Two involving the construction of the artificial turf, a 1,682.8 square metre building that includes a gymnasium, multipurpose room, players’ changing rooms, rehabilitation room and surau, in addition to the construction of the roof for the artificial turf.

Phase Two is expected to be fully completed in December 2027.

Located near the Putrajaya Equestrian Park, NTC is built on a 5.2-hectare site with Phase One of the project using funds from the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa) totalling US$5.2 million (approximately RM24 million) while Phase Two is using an allocation of RM45 million from the Malaysian Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports. — Bernama