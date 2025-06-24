CHARLOTTE, June 24 — Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said his team will go into the new Bundesliga season with “almost no preparation” because of their participation at the Club World Cup, but also highlighted some positives of being at the tournament.

Fifa’ new expanded competition in the United States this summer, finishing on July 13, means participating clubs will get limited time to rest and recover ahead of the 2025-26 season.

As well as the riches on offer, with US$1 billion (RM4.2 billion) in prize money on the line in total, Kompany noted some other benefits of the German giants working in a group abroad for several weeks.

“I think there’s two sides to the argument,” Kompany told a news conference on Monday.

“I think there’s the argument of us building team cohesion and spending time (together). It’s perhaps faster for the integration of players like Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof, and players who are just joining...

“But I think there’s a counter-argument as well that for the next season we will have almost no preparation.”

Kompany pointed out that the team will not be able to operate with their usual pre-season conditioning schedule.

“I mean, if you look at all the scientific research around what is the right type of preparation to prepare a new season, we are just throwing the book away and we’re just going to start the new season, with all the pressures that you have to win every game as well,” he said.

Kompany compared the tournament to national team events like the World Cup and European Championships, with the players grouped together.

However he said unlike in international football, higher-level concepts can be worked on, because the players are not just getting to know one another.

“It’s got its advantages as well because we’re working on details, whereas in national teams you’re working on basics,” he added. “It’s an interesting experience.”

Bayern, who ruthlessly dispatched Auckland City of New Zealand 10-0 in their first outing, before edging Boca Juniors 2-1, take on Benfica in Charlotte on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga champions have already qualified for the next round but are looking to seal top spot in Group C in Charlotte.

With temperatures soaring across the United States the game kicking off at 3:00 pm local time will be played under intense sun.

“Of course, heat is going to be an important factor tomorrow, it’s going to be very hot,” said Kompany.

“It may have an impact on the match, but it’s the same challenge for both teams, and that’s fair.” — AFP