MIAMI, June 20 — Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has been released from hospital in the United States after suffering a stomach bug, the Spanish giants said yesterday.

Mbappe, who is in the USA at the Club World Cup, had what the club called “an acute case of gastroenteritis” and was taken in for tests and treatment.

“Our player Kylian Mbappe was discharged from hospital this afternoon and has returned to the Real Madrid training camp,” Los Blancos said in a statement.

“Mbappe will continue with specific medical treatment and will gradually return to the team’s activities,” they added.

French striker Mbappe missed his team’s Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal on Wednesday, a 1-1 draw in Xabi Alonso’s first game at the helm.

Alonso said on Tuesday the 26-year-old forward had been “feeling a little better” after illness in the run up to the match in Miami.

Madrid B-team player Gonzalo Garcia, 21, started in Mbappe’s stead and opened the scoring for Real Madrid against their Saudi Arabian opponents.

Madrid’s second match in Group H is on Sunday June 22 against Mexican side Pachuca in Charlotte.

Mbappe finished as the European Golden Shoe winner in his first season at Real Madrid with 31 goals in La Liga, but Los Blancos finished the season without a major trophy. — AFP