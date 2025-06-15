PARIS, June 15 — World number one Jannik Sinner wants to use the Halle Open as a chance to bounce back from sleepless nights after his agonising loss to rival Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final this month.

In a thrilling showdown, Sinner took the first two sets and had three match points in the fourth set, but Spaniard Alcaraz persevered to grind out a 4-6 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(10-2) win in five hours and 29 minutes — the longest final at Roland Garros.

Asked if he had thought about the championship points he failed to convert, Sinner told reporters yesterday: “Often. It happens. I don’t know how it will look in the future.

“I think that it is not the most important thing, but I nevertheless try to forget the negative things and see what I can do here” in Halle.

“I think that for me to play another tournament is positive, because every match is a new beginning, and I must be mentally ready to give my all on the court. Therefore, it is great I can be here in Halle. Yes, I had already a few sleepless nights, but I think every day it gets better.”

The 23-year-old Italian is the reigning champion at Halle and will seek to defend his crown at the tournament, which starts on Monday, as he gears up for Wimbledon, which will be held from June 30 to July 13 at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

“The first practice session was OK. I hadn’t played since Paris, so my general feelings on the court were not so perfect,” Sinner said.

“I think a good grass-court player can move well. The ball can bounce a bit funny because of the grass, and you have to serve intelligently.

“But in general, it is a surface on which I took a step forward last year and we will see how it goes this year.” — Reuters