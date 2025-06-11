KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Harimau Malaya head coach Peter Cklamovski has attributed his players’ commitment as the key to their success in crushing Vietnam 4-0 in their second AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Group match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here last night.

The Australian coach, speaking at a post-match press conference, said it also proved the effectiveness of the training his players underwent within a short period.

“In the first half, we created a good chance, while the players showed their discipline in the second half. I praise their commitment, and they deserve the win,” he said.

Cklamovski also cautioned his players not to get carried away by tonight’s victory and to remain focused on the Asian Cup qualifiers, admitting there was still room for improvement ahead of the next match.

Meanwhile, Vietnam coach Kim Sang Sik conceded to the strength of the Harimau Malaya squad this time, but believed his team still had a chance to seek revenge in the return leg.

“This game, I felt Malaysia was very strong, stronger than before. We had expected their performance to be better than before.

“First half, we did as planned, but in the second half, we lost two defenders, thus affecting our defence,” he said.

Malaysia ended an eleven-year winless streak against Vietnam with a 4-0 victory tonight, courtesy of goals from Joao Figueiredo, Rodrigo Holgado, Corbin Ong, and Dion Cools. — Bernama