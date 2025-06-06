PETALING JAYA, June 6 — National mixed doubles duo Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei fought back from a game down to book their spot in the Indonesia Open semi-finals today.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that the world No. 4 pair defeated Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard-Christine Busch Andreasen 17-21, 21-16, 21-14 in a 50-minute clash — their first meeting in international competition.

Tang Jie and Ee Wei, who recently reunited after a brief split orchestrated by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), showed promising signs of their previous form as they eye the Super 1000 title in Jakarta.

They will face Thailand’s world No. 6 pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran in the last four.

The Thai pair advanced after eliminating Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie in straight sets, winning 21-16, 21-12 in just 33 minutes.

Goh and Shevon, currently ranked world No. 5, have now lost five of their eight encounters with Dechapol-Supissara this year.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei have so far clinched three BWF World Tour titles — the Orléans Masters and Taipei Open in 2023, followed by the Korea Open last year. They also reached the Super 1000 finals in December but were denied the title by a Chinese pair.