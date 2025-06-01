PARIS, June 1 — Novak Djokovic breezed past Filip Misolic to book his spot in the last 16 at Roland Garros yesterday, but the 24-time Grand Slam winner had to battle with the Champions League final for the crowd’s attention in Paris.

The three-time French Open champion needed just over two hours to beat his 153rd-ranked Austrian opponent 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic had previously joked that he was not keen on potentially playing the late match on centre court yesterday as it would prevent him watching Paris Saint-Germain take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Munich.

Football fan Djokovic may have missed the majority of PSG’s 5-0 demolition of Inter, but the Serb told reporters after his win the final made its presence felt on court in Paris.

“I don’t know if it was good for me to get this scheduled slot, because it was interesting, the crowd was really following the (football) game,” said Djokovic.

“And I could hear once they (PSG) scored, and it was way too many times that they were celebrating. I was like, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of goals from Paris’ and ‘What’s going on?’.

“So now I heard it’s 5-0, so it’s quite a result, to be honest,” added the AC Milan supporter.

Djokovic told reporters he was unsure how everyone would be getting home from Roland Garros as the French capital prepared to celebrate its first Champions League title.

“It’s going to be quite a journey, quite an adventure (getting home),” he joked. “But I think we are in for a long celebration and probably not much sleep tonight. So it’s a fun night to be in Paris, I guess!”

Despite the umpire being obliged to request excited local spectators concentrate on the match happening in front of them, Djokovic was still able to keep his mind firmly focussed on his quest for a record-breaking 25th major title.

“Nine out of nine sets won (in the tournament). Again, tonight, solid when I needed to be,” he said.

“But credit to Filip for really coming up with some great points, great shots and really playing courageous tennis.

“I think there’s always something to improve, something to get better at, but overall, I have to be pleased with the level of tennis so far.”

The 38-year-old faced only one break point, which he saved, while hitting just 14 unforced errors to 33 winners.

The sixth seed will face 81st-ranked Cameron Norrie for a spot in the quarter-finals, after the former top 10 Brit eliminated his compatriot Jacob Fearnley.

Djokovic beat Norrie in three sets earlier this month on the red dirt in Geneva on his way to securing a century of ATP titles.

The semi-final win extended his perfect record against Norrie to five wins from five. — AFP