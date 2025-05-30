SINGAPORE, May 30 — National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei were unable to complete a perfect day for the Malaysian camp at the Singapore Open yesterday, after falling to Taiwanese duo Ye Hong Wei-Nicole Gonzales Chan in the second round.

The world number four pair, who resumed their partnership following a brief separation after the All England 2025 in Birmingham last March, went down 18-21, 18-21 in a 39-minute battle against the world number 21 pair at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Visibly disappointed with the result, the Malaysian duo admitted they made numerous mistakes throughout the match.

“Today there were many errors in our game. Our opponents played better, but we made a lot of mistakes,” Tang Jie told Bernama while Ee Wei refused to blame their recent split for the loss and said their focus now shifts to the Indonesia Open next week.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei will begin their Indonesia Open campaign at the Istora Senayan against Indian pair Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto.

“We will try our best. Of course, like all players, we want to win,” Ee Wei added.

Earlier, five Malaysian pairs — Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun (men’s doubles), Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah (women’s doubles), and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie (mixed doubles) — booked their places in the quarterfinals, alongside men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao. — Bernama