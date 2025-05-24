LONDON, May 24 — Manager Ange Postecoglou promised Tottenham Hotspur fans greater success next season after making good on his pledge of always winning a trophy in his second year at a club with a triumph at the Europa League.

Thousands of fans joined an open-bus victory parade on Friday to celebrate Spurs ending a 17-year trophy drought by beating Manchester United 1-0 in Wednesday’s final.

“I told them and they laughed. I told them and they didn’t believe. And here we are,” Postecoglou told the crowd to roaring applause.

“I’ll leave you with this: all the best television series, season three is better than season two.”

Postecoglou earlier brushed aside concerns about his future at Spurs as the club have their worst domestic season for nearly half a century, sitting 17th in the Premier League table.

Spurs conclude their campaign with a home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. — Reuters