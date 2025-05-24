KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Malaysia is guaranteed its first men’s doubles title at the Malaysia Masters in 12 years as national pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik booked their spot for a historic ‘civil war’ against compatriots Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun for the 2025 edition, here, tomorrow.

Buoyed by a dominant performance from Wei Chong-Kai Wun in the earlier semi-final today, the fourth-seeded pair did not disappoint the roaring home crowd in Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, here, as they stunned Denmark’s top seeds and defending champions, Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in 64 minutes.

Aaron-Wooi Yik were not at their best early on, trailing 9-11 at the interval but they rediscovered their rhythm to edge ahead 15-14 and held their nerve in the closing moments to clinch the opening set 21-19.

The world number three pair then lost their grip in the second set, struggling to find momentum as they surrendered the second set to the world number one duo, 17-21.

In the decider, the 2022 world champions came out firing at all corners, racing to a commanding 9-1 lead and marched to their maiden Malaysia Masters final with 21-15, thanks to a deadly powerful front shot from Wooi Yik. — Bernama