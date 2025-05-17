BANGKOK, May 17 — National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik stayed on course for their second title of the year after securing a spot in the Thailand Open final today.

The second seeds needed just 38 minutes to see off Thai duo Kittinupong Kedren and Dechapol Puavaranukroh, winning 21-17, 21-13 at the Nimibutr Stadium.

Aaron and Wooi Yik last reached the Thailand Open final in 2020 but lost to Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi Lin.

Speaking to Bernama, Wooi Yik said they were not dwelling on the possibility of back-to-back titles, choosing instead to focus on the match ahead.

“We’ve played in many finals, experienced both victory and defeat. So we’re not overthinking our chances of winning again this year,” he said.

“We’ll keep learning from our coaches and improving our game without putting too much pressure on ourselves. Tomorrow’s final is just another chance for us to sharpen our skills,” he added.

In today’s match, Aaron and Wooi Yik showed composure despite the roaring support for the home pair, taking the first set 21-17 before closing it out 21-13.

Aaron said the duo have been building momentum throughout the tournament.

“We’re getting better with each match. The key is to focus on what needs to be done and to trust each other. Winning or losing comes after giving our best,” he said.

The Malaysians will face the winner of the other semi-final between Indonesia’s world No. 4 pair Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Denmark’s William Kryger Boe-Christian Faust Kjaer.

Malaysia last won the Thailand Open men’s doubles title in 2009 through Chan Peng Soon and Lim Khim Wah. — Bernama