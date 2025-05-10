CHARLOTTE, May 10 — Rory McIlroy says winning the Masters to complete a long-sought career Grand Slam will change how he feels going into other majors, starting at next week’s PGA Championship.

World number two McIlroy defeated England’s Justin Rose last month at Augusta National to capture his fifth major title, and first since 2014, to finally take the green jacket and complete the career Slam.

The 36-year-old from Northern Ireland joined Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan with wins in all four major tournaments.

So when McIlroy tees off next week at Quail Hollow, a course where he has won four PGA Tour titles, it will be as a reigning major champion for the first time in 10 years.

“I’m obviously going to feel more comfortable and a lot less pressure, and I’m also going back to a venue that I love,” McIlroy said. “It’s nothing but positive vibes going in there next week with what happened a few weeks ago and then how well I’ve played at Quail.

“Yeah, it probably will feel a little bit different. I probably won’t be quite as on edge as I’ve been the last few years when I’ve been at major championships. I’ll probably be a little bit better to be around... I’ll be a little more relaxed. I think overall it will be a good thing.”

There will be fresh challenges.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who won nine times last year, took his first title of 2025 at last week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson and tied a PGA Tour 72-hole record low of 253 strokes.

“Scottie won by a million last week and seems to be playing back to his best,” McIlroy said.

“We’ll see who is the best player at the PGA,” Scheffler said. “Rory has been playing some tremendous golf this year.

“I feel like my game is trending in a good direction. I’m excited to start the rest of the season.”

Justin Thomas, a two-time PGA Championship winner, won his first title since the 2022 PGA at last month’s Heritage tournament.

“Rory winning the Masters... Scottie winning last week. Those two deserve all the spotlight and the favouritism they’ll probably have next week,” Thomas said. “We’re playing well and feeling great about everything come next week as well.”

LIV Golf Korea winner Bryson DeChambeau, the reigning US Open champion, was only beaten in last year’s PGA on the 72nd hole before he edged McIlroy a month later on the 72nd hole to win the US Open.

“There’s a lot of star-studded talent out there right now that’s going to be in the PGA Championship. We’re going to be battling it out,” DeChambeau said.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele, who also won last year’s British Open, is motivated to add to his major haul.

“I don’t think it’s motivation to remind people. I think it’s just motivation to play better and to keep working hard,” Schauffele said.

“I feel like I’m putting nice building blocks together to get me back to a place where I feel like I can win every week.”

Spieth eyes career Slam

Hoping to complete his own career Grand Slam is Jordan Spieth, who won the 2015 Masters and US Open and 2017 British Open. He’s just getting over left wrist surgery from last August, shooting a 62 in the Byron Nelson final round.

The American will make his ninth attempt to complete the career Grand Slam at the PGA, on same Quail Hollow course where he had his first chance at finishing the Slam in 2017.

“My ball-striking is coming around at a really nice time,” Spieth said. “I’ve been progressing each week since the surgery.”

Spieth said McIlroy’s emotional Masters victory served as inspiration for his own Slam dream while McIlroy knows the struggle Spieth has endured.

“You’re not just trying to win another tournament, you’re trying to become part of history, and that has a certain weight to it,” McIlroy said. “I’ve certainly felt that at Augusta over the years. I’m sure Jordan has felt that a bit going into each PGA that he’s had a chance to do the same thing.” — AFP